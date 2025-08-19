Leo: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga will help you find both spiritual and physical balance. You may come across new financial schemes today—make sure to weigh the pros and cons before committing. It’s also a good time to share your ideas and plans with your parents for their support. Be mindful of your behavior while spending time with your partner. For businessmen, the day looks promising, and a sudden work trip may bring positive results. Though you’ll plan to reorganize and clean your home, your busy schedule may not allow it. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day you’ll realize there’s no cause for worry. Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your partner to bring positivity and sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.