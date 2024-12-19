Leo: Don’t let minor issues weigh on your mind. An old friend may share valuable advice on boosting your business profits—following it could bring you good fortune. Lean on your family when you feel lonely; their support can help you avoid negative feelings and make wiser decisions. Rekindle cherished memories by going on a picnic with your partner. Avoid succumbing to outside pressure while making important business choices. Use your free time to visit a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place to escape unnecessary troubles and find solace. Today, you’ll truly realize that your spouse is your guardian angel. Remedy: Help visually challenged individuals and distribute sweetened rice in orphanages to enhance your career and professional success.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.