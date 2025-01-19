Leo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. It's a good day to raise capital, collect pending debts, or secure funds for new projects. However, your friends might disappoint you when you need their support the most. Despite some conflicts, your love life will remain positive, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Strategic negotiations and small adjustments can lead to unexpected financial gains. Be sure to pay attention to tax and insurance matters. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to enhance happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 p.m.