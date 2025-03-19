Leo: It’s a great day for your health, and your cheerful mindset will boost your confidence. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. However, you may have some concerns regarding the health of an infant in the family. Your presence makes life more meaningful for your beloved. A senior at work might support you, possibly leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. You may feel a bit upset about not having enough time for your family and friends, and today will be no different. However, you will cherish some of the most beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home continuously for 108 days to ensure harmony and peace in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.