Leo: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be careful not to overeat or consume too much alcohol. You may come across an exciting new opportunity that could also bring financial benefits. Try to stay calm and avoid unpredictable behavior, especially with your spouse, as it could disturb the peace at home. You might feel overly sensitive to your partner’s words—keep your emotions in check to prevent the situation from getting worse. At work, you’ll notice an improvement in your attitude and the quality of your performance. After a long time, you may get some alone time, but household chores might take up most of it. Stress from your spouse could affect your health, so try to stay relaxed. Remedy: Strengthen your family life by showing respect and appreciation to wise people, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.