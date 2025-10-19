Leo: Seek comfort from family to alleviate tension. Express your feelings instead of bottling them up. Donate to religious causes for mental peace. Try something exciting at home for a change. A surprise romantic encounter may bring confusion. Colleagues with ill intentions will face their own consequences. After a hectic period, you'll finally have time for yourself. Married life feels especially romantic.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for robust health.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.