Leo: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay it under any circumstances. A family gathering will bring opportunities to make new friends, but choose wisely—true friends are a treasure worth keeping. Your love life may take a significant turn, possibly leading to a lifelong commitment. Surround yourself with successful individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. Understanding the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for you. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today you will realize that it is one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.