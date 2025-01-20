Leo: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope. However, those with outstanding loans may face difficulties in repayment. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to gain their trust before starting any new project. There’s a chance someone might propose to you today. Bold decisions and actions will lead to favourable outcomes. The day is promising, allowing you to spend quality time with others as well as yourself. With a little effort, you can make this one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To enhance financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.