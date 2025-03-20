Leo: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for all your troubles. Investing in religious activities today may bring you mental peace and stability. Be cautious while sharing personal information with your spouse, as there’s a chance it could be disclosed to others. Avoid overly sentimental conversations with your partner today. Engaging with influential people will inspire you with new ideas and strategies. Your mind will be filled with creative thoughts, and your choices may lead to unexpected gains. After a challenging phase, the day will bring relief and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Perform acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the needy, to attract luck and positivity in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 1 pm.