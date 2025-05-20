Leo: Avoid daydreaming or making unrealistic plans. Instead, focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive. Married couples might have to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Some people may make big promises but fail to deliver—don’t rely on such talkers. Focus on actions, not words. A sudden romantic meeting could brighten your mood and lift your spirits. It’s a great day to perform well and be in the spotlight. Also, a good time to take part in social or religious events. Your spouse may feel especially lucky to have you today, so make the most of this special moment together. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm.