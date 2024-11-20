Leo: Focus on improving your health and personality to lead a more fulfilling life. Financially, you will be in a stable position today, which will bring you peace of mind. However, your domestic environment may be unpredictable. Work on convincing your partner to understand your perspective, as miscommunication could lead to issues. Avoid being overly open about your plans, as it may negatively impact your projects. In your free time, enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, appreciating the fresh air. Staying mentally calm will enhance your productivity and well-being throughout the day. You’ll also realize how beautiful your marriage truly is today. Remedy: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning for a harmonious and joyful family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6.35 p.m.