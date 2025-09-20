Leo: Your greatest strength—your sense of humour—can even help you heal, so lean on it today. A sibling may seek financial help, and while you are likely to support them, it could add some strain to your own finances. On the brighter side, relatives will step in with encouragement, easing the worries on your mind. Let go of unnecessary anxieties and immerse yourself in the warmth of your partner’s company. You may also feel drawn to spend time in solitude, away from relatives, seeking peace. Married life will bring touching moments today, reminding you of its deeper beauty beyond the jokes often seen on social media. You might also devote some time to self-care and grooming, enhancing your charm and confidence. Remedy: Apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.