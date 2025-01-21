Leo: Avoid taking long journeys if possible, as your current physical weakness may worsen with travel. An old friend might offer valuable advice on boosting your business profits. If you act on their suggestions, luck could be on your side. Spending the evening with friends will bring joy and may also inspire plans for a holiday. Stay open to the possibility of a new relationship that could bring happiness into your life. Exercise wisdom, patience, and caution while interacting with colleagues at work to avoid misunderstandings. Your free time may get consumed by unproductive activities, leaving you feeling frustrated. However, you will experience the warmth and love of your life partner, making the day special. Remedy: For improved health, prepare and consume a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 11:00 am.