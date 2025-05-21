Leo: Today, you'll find joy in celebrating other people's success and appreciating their achievements. If someone has owed you money for a long time and kept avoiding repayment, luck may be on your side today—they might return it unexpectedly. Your timely help could even save someone's life, making your family proud and inspiring them. A warm smile from you could brighten your partner’s day. It's also a good day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. Due to the Moon’s position, you may have plenty of free time today, but might not be able to use it the way you want. Your spouse may express their love through kind and heartfelt words, reminding you how much you mean to them. Remedy: Donate bronze utensils at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.