Leo: Be careful while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only improves health and confidence but also enhances your personality. Any investments should be made with a long-term view. Approach life and work with dedication and perfection, while keeping compassion and kindness at the core—this will naturally bring harmony to your family life. On the romantic front, you may tease your partner by stretching conversations. However, work-related stress may leave little time for loved ones. Several pressing issues may demand your attention today. Be gentle with your spouse, as there’s a chance of a minor injury while sharing intimate moments. Remedy: Keep a black-and-white cloth in your pocket or wallet for career success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.