Leo: Make sure to take short breaks and relax whenever possible during work—it’ll help you stay fresh and focused. Property-related matters look promising today and could bring in significant gains. You’ll feel cheerful in the company of friends and relatives who may go out of their way to support you. However, a sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled—try to stay calm and open. Work-wise, things are looking positive and in your favour. It’s also a good day to surprise your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together. Just keep an eye on their health, as they may not be feeling their best. Remedy: To strengthen love and emotional bonds, distribute kesar halwa (a saffron-based sweet dish) among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.