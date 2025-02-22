Leo: Today is a perfect day to relax. Treat yourself to an oil massage to soothe your muscles. Financial improvement is on the horizon. However, spending too much time at work may create tension in your domestic life. Despite pending tasks, your mind will be preoccupied with romance and socializing. Learning to use your free time wisely is essential to avoid falling behind. Your partner's romantic side will be at its peak today, making the day extra special. A delightful surprise awaits you at home, as your beloved may prepare a special dish to help you unwind and recharge. Remedy: For harmony and peace in family life, donate barley equal to your weight to a goshala or cowshed.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.