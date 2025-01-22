Leo: Your spouse's health requires extra attention and care. On the financial front, a new deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Be mindful of your words today; avoid saying anything that could hurt your loved ones. The day will bring joy and happiness, with a delightful message brightening your mood. At work, your colleagues will support you in making significant, positive changes. Take swift actions and motivate your team to work harder, as this will lead to productive outcomes. In your free time, enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, taking in fresh air. Your calm and composed mindset will keep you balanced and focused throughout the day. Today, you’ll experience one of the most memorable and blissful days of your married life. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that’s not feasible, contribute an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage for the same benefit.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.