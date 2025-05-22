Leo: Try to leave work early today and take some time for relaxation. Investing in real estate could be profitable. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight. You might plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could spoil the plan, possibly leading to an argument. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships today. You’ll be full of creative ideas, and your efforts could bring results beyond your expectations. Don’t pressure your partner into anything—it may create emotional distance between you both. Remedy: For career growth, keep some dust from an elephant’s feet wrapped in blue cloth at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.