Leo: Your dearest dream will come true, but try to keep your excitement in check, as too much joy might cause some issues. Be cautious with your belongings today, as there’s a chance something valuable could be stolen. You may struggle to communicate effectively with those closest to you. Your love life feels magical—just embrace the feeling. Think carefully before taking on any new projects. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time today to enjoy your favorite activities. However, tensions with your spouse may rise, which could affect your relationship in the long run. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, apply red vermillion on your forehead before leaving the house.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.