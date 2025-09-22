Leo: Control your diet and stick to regular exercise to maintain fitness. Extra money should be wisely invested, preferably in real estate. Your partner will stand by you with full support, and your loving nature will touch everyone around you. However, think carefully before starting any new project and respect the value of your time. Avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it may only create unnecessary problems. Today, your spouse will appear more wonderful and caring than ever before. Remedy: Store water in a red or maroon glass bottle, let it absorb sunlight, and then mix it with your bathing water for an active professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.