Leo: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they may negatively impact your children’s well-being. The day may start on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could leave you feeling concerned. With a lighter workload, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. If you're single, the chances of forming a new romantic connection are high—just be cautious about sharing personal information too soon. Those in creative fields will have a rewarding day, gaining long-awaited recognition and success. You might also enjoy a relaxing time reading an engaging book or magazine. Your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony today. Remedy: Wearing shades of green in your clothing can help enhance your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.