Leo: Daydreaming won't get you anywhere—focus on taking meaningful steps to meet your family's expectations. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your timely assistance could save someone’s life, earning you pride and admiration from your family, while also inspiring them. If you spend time with your social group, you might catch the attention of someone special. Professionals in the banking sector can expect good news, with some having strong chances of a promotion. Celebrate your achievements with your colleagues to amplify the joy. However, some of your free time might get wasted on unproductive tasks today. On a positive note, your spouse will instantly lift your spirits and ease your worries with their love and care. Remedy: Offer white flowers and some money in flowing water to enjoy good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.