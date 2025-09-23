Leo: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You will radiate positivity and step out with a cheerful mindset, though your mood could be dampened if a valuable item is lost or stolen. Someone at home may feel frustrated with your casual or unpredictable behaviour. Staying away from your lover will feel especially difficult. By focusing on your work, you can double your productivity. Travel plans will bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. Though your partner’s chatter might irritate you at times, they will surprise you with something truly meaningful today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.