Leo: Ensure you take adequate rest to rejuvenate your body, as fatigue might lead to feelings of negativity. Be cautious about unexpected expenses, as they could strain your finances. Avoid discussing sensitive topics that might disturb your relationship with loved ones. Your partner will bring you great romantic joy, even as work-related stress lingers. At work, you will skillfully handle controversies or office politics, emerging successfully. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time to engage in activities you enjoy. However, concerns about the health of a child or an elderly family member may cause stress, which could impact your married life. Remedy: Offer Dhruva (sacred grass) at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.