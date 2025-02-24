Leo: Let go of worries about your health—staying stress-free is a powerful shield against illness. Your positive mindset will help you overcome negativity. If you have made past investments, they are likely to bring financial gains today. However, someone close to you may overreact to money-related matters, causing some tension at home. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Stay alert while interacting with important people, as you may receive valuable advice. Approach the day with caution—let logic guide your decisions rather than emotions. You and your spouse will relive cherished romantic moments from the past. Remedy: Recite Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.