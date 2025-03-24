Leo: This is the perfect time to embrace spirituality as a powerful way to combat mental stress. Meditation and yoga will help strengthen your mind. Financial troubles may ease as your parents step in to support you. Your spouse will show extra care and affection today. Love, like worship, is both spiritual and divine—you will realize this today. Your partners will be receptive to your new ideas and plans. To make the most of the day, try to take some time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. When your partner is truly amazing, life feels magical, and today, you will experience that joy. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by sharing food with the needy or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.