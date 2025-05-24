Leo: Make an effort to leave the office early today and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. However, be cautious—avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes, as they may lead to trouble. Your parents and friends will go out of their way to bring happiness into your day, offering their warmth and support. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take you by surprise and occupy your thoughts. While sports are a valuable part of a balanced life, make sure they don’t interfere with your educational goals. Striking the right balance is key. Today holds the potential to become one of the most memorable days of your married life—cherish every moment. A good night’s sleep will be one of the best things you can do for your well-being, so give yourself that gift. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk on its roots using an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.