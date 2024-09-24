Leo: Neglecting your parents could negatively impact your future prospects. Remember, good times don’t last forever, and our actions—whether good or bad—will always come back to us, much like sound waves creating either harmony or noise. For those running a business with family or close relatives, today calls for extra caution to avoid financial losses. Someone close to you might be in an unpredictable mood today. Love is a beautiful feeling meant to be shared with your partner. If you’re preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm and don't let anxiety get the best of you—your efforts will lead to success. Excessive use of TV or mobile could waste valuable time. You'll get to relive some cherished, romantic moments with your spouse today. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that's not possible, donate an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.