Leo: Practice yoga and meditation to stay fit both physically and mentally. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial behavior at the workplace, as straying from this could put your job—and finances—at risk. Today, you’ll naturally draw attention without much effort. Plan a special and romantic evening to make the day memorable. Pending projects are likely to move closer to completion. Family bonds will feel especially meaningful, as you spend quality time with loved ones. On the personal front, your spouse may remind you of your carefree teenage days with some playful mischief. Remedy: Avoid eating bananas on Thursdays to ensure a steady flow of money.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.