Leo: You will need intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues weighing on your mind. Financially, you will be able to earn money independently without any external support. Friends and close ones will be there to assist you when needed. However, your partner may prioritize expressing their thoughts over listening to yours, which could leave you feeling upset. Be cautious and use sound judgment before committing to any expensive venture. In your free time, you will finally work on tasks that you had planned but couldn't previously execute. A lack of support from your spouse during a difficult moment may leave you disappointed. Remedy: Consuming Tulsi leaves regularly will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.