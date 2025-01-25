Leo: Start practicing meditation and yoga to improve your physical health and build mental resilience. Take extra precautions to protect your belongings, as there is a chance that some of your movable property could be stolen today. Avoid arguments with those you live with, and work towards resolving any conflicts peacefully. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your day and uplift your mood. Your communication skills will stand out and leave a positive impression on others. In your married life, you’ll get a chance to relive the joyful memories of courtship, rekindling the charm and romance. Additionally, a friend might step in to help you avoid a significant problem today. Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your presiding deity regularly at home to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.