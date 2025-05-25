Leo: Recurring health issues may trouble you today, so take complete rest to keep your nervous system in good shape. Property matters may bring good results and lead to significant financial gains. Support from relatives will help ease your mental stress. Your partner might struggle to express their feelings today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Work life will go smoothly, and any travel related to business is likely to benefit you in the long run. You may feel your spouse is not giving you enough attention, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to help maintain good health and stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.