Leo: Today is highly favorable for giving up drinking. Remember, alcohol is harmful to health and lowers your efficiency. Some important plans are likely to be implemented, bringing new financial gains. Focus on the needs of your family members, as they should be your priority. If you are planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your attire, as neglecting this could upset your partner. Avoid yielding to external pressure while making crucial business decisions. The day also promises opportunities for fun, recreation, and entertainment. If your married life has felt dull recently, take the initiative to talk with your spouse and plan something refreshing together. Remedy: Distribute cashew-based sweets among children to ensure success and growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.