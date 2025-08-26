Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring you many joyful moments today. Financially, the day looks promising as your earnings improve. Work sincerely for your family’s welfare, letting love and positivity guide your actions instead of greed. Love is in the air, and Cupid’s blessings may brighten your life—just stay alert to what’s unfolding around you. With strong stamina and skills, you’ll have the chance to boost your income. While you’ll realize the importance of giving more time to family, balancing it with other responsibilities may still feel challenging. Married life will be filled with romance today, making the bond even more special. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra at your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly for growth in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.