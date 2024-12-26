Leo: Spend your free time pursuing hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or misplacement. Spend time with close friends who understand your feelings and needs. You'll likely attract attention and gain popularity, especially with members of the opposite sex. Work might feel uninspiring today, and you may struggle with focus due to inner conflict. While the day might start on a tiring note, things will improve as it progresses, and you'll achieve favourable outcomes. By the end of the day, you'll find time for yourself and may even connect with someone close to you. Though some may view marriage as a series of conflicts and passion, today will bring peace and harmony to your relationship. Remedy: Drink water stored in a copper vessel to promote excellent financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.