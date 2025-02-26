Leo: Your health will remain strong despite a busy day. Avoid the urge to live in the moment by overspending on entertainment. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Your love life is set to improve as you develop a deeper understanding with your partner. Hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Make the most of your confidence by stepping out and building new friendships and connections. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget all the struggles of life today. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.