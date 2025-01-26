Leo: You might struggle to keep your emotions in check today, and your unusual behaviour could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. It's best to avoid long-term investments and instead spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. The health of an elderly family member might cause some concern, so be prepared to offer support. Love knows no limits, and today, you'll truly feel its boundless nature. Your consistent hard work will yield excellent results. While sports are essential for a balanced life, avoid overindulgence if it begins to interfere with your education. The day promises to be filled with love, affection, and joyful moments shared with your spouse. Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.