Leo: To stay healthy and energetic, avoid eating high-calorie food today. Those who have invested money somewhere may face some financial loss—be extra cautious with both friends and strangers. You might be emotionally affected by something your partner says. Try to stay calm and avoid reacting in a way that could make things worse. You'll finally get a chance to use your free time to complete pending tasks that you've been putting off. There’s a chance your spouse may say something hurtful today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Spending some quiet time under a tree can bring peace and help you reflect on important life lessons. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to people suffering from leprosy—it will bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.