Leo: Your focus on health and energy conservation will prove highly beneficial, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to handle fatigue effectively. However, if someone with grand ideas catches your attention, take the time to verify their credibility before making any investments. Avoid getting involved in others’ affairs today, as it may not work in your favour. By evening, you might experience an unexpected romantic inclination that will occupy your thoughts. A significant project you’ve been working on for a while could face delays, which might feel frustrating. To make the day better, remember to take some personal time out of your busy routine. Your spouse will express heartfelt appreciation, making you feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardhanam, Hamsam, Narayanam—for prosperity and financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.