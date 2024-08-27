Leo: Seek comfort in the company of children. The therapeutic presence of kids, whether they are your own or others, can bring you peace and help ease your anxiety. Avoid investing in land or property today, as it could lead to significant losses. It's a good day to engage in activities involving young people. However, don't expect much in the way of romance today. Work will go smoothly. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets with them, as it may not be worth your time or trust. Your spouse might disrupt a plan or project, but try to remain patient. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to enhance the flow of money into your life.

• Lucky Color: Indigo

• Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM