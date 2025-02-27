Leo: Keep your emotions and impulses under control to maintain clarity and balance. Holding onto outdated beliefs may hinder your progress and create unnecessary obstacles—stay open to fresh perspectives and new ideas. Consider exploring investment opportunities that come your way, but commit only after thoroughly assessing their feasibility. Today, you’ll be in the spotlight, receiving plenty of attention. With multiple opportunities ahead, you may find it challenging to choose the best path. Love may unexpectedly find its way into your life, so stay open to romantic possibilities. You have the potential to accomplish great things—seize the opportunities that align with your goals. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, balancing time effectively may still be a challenge. Ending the day with a relaxing dinner and restful sleep will bring harmony to your married life. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing food with those in need or individuals with physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.