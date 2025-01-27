Leo: Someone may upset your mood today, but don't let minor irritations take control. These unnecessary worries and anxieties could negatively affect your body and might even lead to skin issues. Investments related to your home are likely to yield good returns. Your friends will be supportive but think carefully before speaking to avoid misunderstandings. A harsh attitude toward your loved one could create tension in your relationship, so be gentle and understanding. It's a great day to kick-start new projects and plans. Business-related travel will be fruitful in the long run. However, a disagreement with your spouse about going out may leave you feeling irritated. Remedy: Chanting Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.