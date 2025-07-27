Leo: A fun outing with friends or family will help you unwind and relax. Be extra cautious while handling any bank-related matters today. Try to spend your free time with children—it will bring joy, even if you have to make a special effort for it. You may feel emotional and empty, missing someone’s presence deeply. At work, someone might try to interfere with your plans, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings. A relative may drop by unexpectedly today, requiring you to shift your schedule and attend to them. There might be attempts by neighbours to create trouble in your married life, but the strong bond between you and your spouse will remain unaffected. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, donate or use items like perfumes, incense sticks, fragrances, or camphor.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.