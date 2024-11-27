Leo: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. If you live away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Some changes at home might make you emotional, but you’ll manage to express your feelings effectively to those who matter most. Your partner might struggle to share their emotions openly, which could leave you feeling upset. Work and household pressures may test your patience, making you short-tempered. If you’ve been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to make up for it, though unexpected work might derail your efforts. A lingering argument with your spouse could end on a positive note, thanks to a beautiful shared memory—don’t miss the chance to reflect on happier times during a heated moment. Remedy: Boost your professional success by donating books, stationery, or money to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.