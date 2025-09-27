Leo: Today, you will be brimming with energy—tasks that usually take you hours will be completed in half the time. It’s an excellent day to make important business decisions, with financial support possible from someone close to you. You may also find it beneficial to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents for guidance and encouragement. Your love journey may be sweet but brief. Use your free time wisely to complete tasks that were left unfinished earlier. Your spouse may feel a momentary doubt about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Spending time with friends will help you beat loneliness and prove to be one of your best investments today. Remedy: Gift your lover red or orange-colored items to enhance romance and create lasting memories in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.