Leo: You’ll feel happy today as people around you extend their support. Financial gains are likely, especially at night, as money lent earlier may return to you. Take a break from routine and enjoy time with friends. You may meet someone who truly loves you with all their heart. Businesspersons can expect success, with sudden work-related trips bringing positive results. Attending seminars or exhibitions will help you gain fresh knowledge and useful contacts. Married life will feel especially beautiful today. Remedy: Light a lamp and worship Lord Bhairav at home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.