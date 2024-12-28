Leo: Good health will give you the energy to participate in sports competitions. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term financial benefits. Avoid forcing your opinions on your children, as it may annoy them. Instead, focus on explaining your perspective so they can understand and accept it. Your partner might have some expectations today that you may not be able to meet, which could leave them feeling upset. Take time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. You might spend a delightful day with your life partner, enjoying each other's company. However, a lack of understanding from your close ones might leave you feeling stressed. Remedy: Use marbles and colourful pebbles in plant pots and place them in the corners of your home to create positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.