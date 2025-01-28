Leo: Be mindful of others' feelings when offering your judgment. A wrong decision may not only harm them but also cause you unnecessary mental stress. If you're travelling, take extra care of your belongings, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Listening to good advice from family members will prove beneficial today. A pleasant surprise might be waiting for you in your partner's recent social media updates—take a moment to check. Some may experience professional growth and career advancements. To improve your day, make it a priority to carve out some time for yourself despite your busy schedule. While married life isn't always romantic, today promises to be exceptionally romantic and memorable. Remedy: Bundle black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and offer it to flowing water to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.