Leo: Today promises pure joy and fun as you embrace life with full enthusiasm. You’ll be full of energy, and unexpected financial gains may come your way. Household tasks may keep you occupied for a while. Romantic feelings will be shared and returned warmly. New opportunities will seem attractive and may bring good profits. You might enjoy spending the day alone, lost in a good book—your idea of perfect solitude. Your partner may do something special without even realising it, and it will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Feed green grass to cows to bring prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.